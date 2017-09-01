Search
Buy
Buy a Zeamo pass. Enjoy all the benefits of a regular member without the membership!
Work out
Zeamo partners with gyms across 45 major U.S. cities and 16 international travel hubs. No matter where you are in the world —you can take your workout with you.
Stay fit while you're on the move.
Manage all your passes online or via the Zeamo app, available for iOS and Android.
Here's where you can find Zeamo
Northeast
Baltimore
Boston
New York City
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Providence
Washington, D.C.
Southeast
Atlanta
Birmingham
Charlotte
Miami
New Orleans
Raleigh
Tampa
Midwest
Chicago
Cleveland
Detroit
Indianapolis
Kansas City
Minneapolis
Omaha
Southwest
Albuquerque
Austin
Dallas
El Paso
Houston
Phoenix
West
Anchorage
Denver
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Salt Lake City
San Diego
San Francisco
San Jose
Seattle
Canada
Calgary
Edmonton
Montreal
Toronto
Australia / Oceania
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Europe
Berlin
Cologne
Dublin
Frankfurt
Hamburg
London
Milan
Munich
Rome
