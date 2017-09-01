Skip links

Filter through Zeamo by location, price, recreational activities & amenities to find gyms that satisfy your daily routine.

Buy

Buy a Zeamo pass. Enjoy all the benefits of a regular member without the membership!

Work out

Zeamo partners with gyms across 45 major U.S. cities and 16 international travel hubs. No matter where you are in the world —you can take your workout with you.

Stay fit while you're on the move.

Manage all your passes online or via the Zeamo app, available for iOS and Android.

Here's where you can find Zeamo

Northeast

Baltimore

Boston

New York City

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Providence

Washington, D.C.

Southeast

Atlanta

Birmingham

Charlotte

Miami

New Orleans

Raleigh

Tampa

Midwest

Chicago

Cleveland

Detroit

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Minneapolis

Omaha

Southwest

Albuquerque

Austin

Dallas

El Paso

Houston

Phoenix

West

Anchorage

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

Seattle

Canada

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Toronto

Australia / Oceania

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Europe

Berlin

Cologne

Dublin

Frankfurt

Hamburg

London

Milan

Munich

Rome

